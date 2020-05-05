Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

