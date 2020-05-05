PUBLISH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,653.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $438,705.72 and $64,653.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02301238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00188293 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

