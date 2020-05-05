PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. AJO LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

