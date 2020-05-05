Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Horizon North Logistics Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HNL. Cormark lowered their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of HNL stock opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of $72.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.