Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Decreased by Analyst

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

