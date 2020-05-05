Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Byline Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.13%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.