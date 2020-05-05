Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for County Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

County Bancorp stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.