Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

