Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

In other news, Director John Allen Gray bought 2,702 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,614.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Hough III bought 5,350 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $75,999. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

