Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Issued By B. Riley

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report released on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $208.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Thomas Charles Lauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.