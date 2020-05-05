Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

