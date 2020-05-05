Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Reduced by Analyst

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $486.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.35. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

