Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Reduced by Analyst

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.38.

TIH opened at C$64.48 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at C$7,232,160. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180 over the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.