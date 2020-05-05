Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Decreased by Analyst

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

UE opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,966 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

