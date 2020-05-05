Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Boosted by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of WTFC opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after buying an additional 379,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,420,000 after buying an additional 118,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after buying an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

