Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Logitech International SA Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

LOGI opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,009,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Logitech International by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,502,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,826,000 after buying an additional 177,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

