Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of RNST opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.36. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

