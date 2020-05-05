Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered by Wedbush

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

