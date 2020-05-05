Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Lifted by Cormark

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

