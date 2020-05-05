Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Exponent, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of EXPO opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

