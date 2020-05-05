Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HAFC stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,695.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

