Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

