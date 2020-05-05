Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

TCMD stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $936.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,190,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,833,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

