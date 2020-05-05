Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lowered by Piper Sandler

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESSA. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

