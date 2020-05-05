Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

