Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 299,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 201,504 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 572,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,508,000 after acquiring an additional 367,390 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.