QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QADA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.59 million, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. QAD’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that QAD will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $235,574.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,189,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,674,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $173,205.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,183,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,984,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,825. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.