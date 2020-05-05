QASH (QASH) Hits Market Cap of $11.98 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. QASH has a total market cap of $11.98 million and $39,063.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.02304674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00188033 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN, EXX, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

