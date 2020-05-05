Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. Qiagen also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40 EPS.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 585,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Commerzbank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.54.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

