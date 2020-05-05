Qitmeer (HLC) Hits Market Cap of $799,414.61

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, ZB.COM and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $799,414.61 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.02319303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00190099 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

