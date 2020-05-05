QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74,204.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $74,204.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02322121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00189766 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

