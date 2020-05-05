Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,565 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.36% of Qorvo worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

