Qredit Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Qredit has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $268,400.37 and $575.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000431 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

