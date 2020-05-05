QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce $130.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.20 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $119.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $531.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.10 million to $534.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $576.40 million to $614.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

QTS stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,627 shares of company stock worth $3,624,817 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

