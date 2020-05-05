QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at CSFB

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE QTS traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 202,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -229.07 and a beta of 0.51. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 50.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 104.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 725.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 481,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.