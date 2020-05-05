QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $383,722.45 and approximately $204,480.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

