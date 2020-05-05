Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.0805 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $106,240.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,040,933 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

