Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $303.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,295,850 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

