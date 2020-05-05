QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Hits $2.22 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $2.22 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.55 or 0.03747365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00057908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,526,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,351,328 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

