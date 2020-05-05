R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 2,039,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,352. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -89.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

