RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. RADCOM has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

RDCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.