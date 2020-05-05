Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,727.68 and $39.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.02292725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00187396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,620,846 coins and its circulating supply is 16,199,637 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

