Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 14,862 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,853,737.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 934,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,031. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

