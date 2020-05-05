Rapids (RPD) Price Up 12.8% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Rapids has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market cap of $255,721.24 and $425.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.02292725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00187396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

