Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0006

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and ABCC. Rate3 has a market cap of $508,995.91 and approximately $106,045.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.70 or 0.03769694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00057882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035136 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011183 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Coinrail, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, DEx.top, DDEX, ABCC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

