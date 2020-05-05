Raymond James Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$6.00 Price Target

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a C$6.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 76.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.86.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.02. 371,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.13.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.9137211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

