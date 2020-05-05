Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,322 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

