Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $603,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

