Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,115 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of CP stock opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.