Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of IAA worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IAA opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

